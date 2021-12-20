Big Sean Claims Kanye West Owes Him Millions of Dollars

Plot twist? After Kanye West voiced his regret for signing Big Sean to his record label G.O.O.D. Music, the rapper is hitting back.

“At first I thought it was hilarious. I thought the s–t was funny, then I took it personal,” Big Sean, 33, explained during an appearance on the “Drink Champs” podcast on Saturday, December 18. “I took it personal because I’m the only artist whose put out five albums under G.O.O.D. Music.”

The California native noted that he was always grateful for the “golden opportunity” that came from working with West, 44.

“Every time Kanye has called on me, every single time, no matter what I was doing, within one day’s notice, I’m wherever he’s at, bro,” he added. “Whether it’s to contribute to him in the studio, whether it’s to contribute a line, write a verse for him. Wherever he’s at in the world, bro, I’ve traveled around the world for this man every time he’s called. And have done this and not asked for publishing a lot of the times.”

Big Sean admitted that the “Stronger” rapper’s comments “didn’t make sense” because he was the one who ended up in “the worst deal” when signing to the record label.

“What I’m saying is, I put at least $30 million in this man pocket or more, and he owes me money, and he’s got billions, him or his company,” the “Paradise” performer claimed. “I had to spend my own money auditing my label because millions of dollars are missing, and you can tell when millions of dollars are missing. I spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on my label, thinking Universal owe me this money and the money had been paid to G.O.O.D Music.”

Big Sean, who launched his own label in October, revealed that he had to hire an auditor to handle the financial issue.

“Let me ask you bro, if someone owed you $500,000 how would you feel?” he asked the hosts, noting that the amount in question ended up becoming $6 million dollars. “What if they owed you that, bro? And you showed up for them and you did all these things, and they have billions?”

Although getting the money back would be “life changing,” the musician doubted that it was even on West’s radar, adding, “When I see him, I respect him enough not to be bringing that s–t up. I got an auditor — this isn’t me making up a number.”

Big Sean also noted that he was still waiting to get his masters back, saying, “If I was up [billions] and if I was a man of my word, and not just saying something to look good in that moment, I would pay my artists they masters or at least what they worth, if he’s not in the position to do that. But that’s just me.”

The “Praise God” rapper originally made headlines when he referred to signing Big Sean as “the worst thing I’ve ever done” during a November episode of the “Drink Champs” podcast .

At the time, Big Sean took to social media to laugh off the statement, tweeting, “Was just wit this man, he ain’t say none of that!!! And this was after the interview! I’m dying laughing at you @kanyewest 😂.”

During the Saturday episode, Big Sean said that the Yeezy designer reached out to suggest meeting so they could “begin healing on both sides.”

“I took it too personally, because it’s like, you publicly humiliated me when I’ve been down for you,” the “Blessings” rapper said, adding that he was “angry” at the time.