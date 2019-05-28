The Biggest Loser alum Daniel Wright died on Sunday, May 26, nearly two years after being diagnosed with leukemia. He was 30.

Several former contestants from the NBC reality show took to social media to pay tribute to the fan favorite from seasons 7 and 8. Courtney Crozier Respess of season 11 wrote on Facebook, “I am so so heartbroken to hear about Daniel Wright this morning. He has fought SO HARD during his battle with cancer & more. This man is one of the kindest people I have ever met & is a true difference maker in this world! His faith has never faded, even in the darkest of times. I am honored to have known him!!!”

Crozier Respess asked her followers to keep Wright’s “beautiful, amazing, and beyond strong wife,” Rebecca Meyer Wright, who was the season 8 at-home winner, in their prayers as she “will need all of us to lift her up now & for the months & years to come.”

Season 8 winner Danny Cahill, meanwhile, wrote on his Facebook page: “Daniel Wright and I met for the first time in May of 2009 on the beach in Malibu. 15 of us went to the beach that morning to begin our journey on season 8 of The Biggest Loser. Our 16th contestant was driven up to the starting position of that first 1-mile race (which he won) and out popped Daniel. ‘Hey guys!!!’ He yelled as he jogged over to us. Little did I know the effect this man would have on my life.”

Cahill went on to recall being a part of Wright and Meyer Wright’s wedding years later. He then shared a lesson he learned from his friendship with his late costar.

“Daniel’s light has always been one of Grace, encouragement, wisdom, love and honor throughout the time I have known him. And I can honestly say that because of him I am a better man,” Cahill wrote. “He showed me (by example – not by telling me) how to care for others in a different way, and I thank God for being able to know this man for the 10 years I have known him. We could all learn a lesson from him how important it is to leave a mark of love on those we meet, to lay down differences and to see similarities, and to serve those around us in any way we can. I love you Daniel, I love you Rebecca, and I pray for your peace in this time of loss.”

Wright was diagnosed with acute lymphocytic leukemia in October 2017. According to his GoFundMe campaign set up in his name, Wright and his wife put their jobs on hold at the time because he required constant care “due to the nature of his treatment and amount of time in the hospital.” He had returned to work in the midst of chemotherapy approximately four months before his death.

