It’s over. Billie Eilish and her boyfriend, Matthew Tyler Vorce, have called it quits.

The actor, 30, confirmed his split from the Oscar winner, 20, via his Instagram Story cut on Monday, May 31, but he denied rumors that he was unfaithful. “Nobody cheated on anyone,” he wrote. “Relationships end. Simple as that. Creating rumors and LYING on the internet is dangerous.”

The Curse of Frank Sinatra star also encouraged followers to focus on themselves rather than on his personal life. “The fact that thousands of people take time out of their day to write the most heinous things on someone they will never knows [sic] posts is the most cowardly thing you can possibly do.” he wrote. “Live your own life.”

Vorce was seemingly referencing comments on his Instagram page where fans of the “Bad Guy” songstress expressed their happiness at the end of the duo’s romance. The pair were first linked in April 2021 after they were photographed grabbing coffee in Santa Barbara, California. Eilish, for her part, has not publicly addressed the breakup for the cheating allegations.

The Grammy winner has kept her romantic life under wraps, but she revealed in a May 2021 interview with British Vogue that she had recently gone on a date “for the first time.”

One month later, Vorce apologized for previous social media posts of his that resurfaced when news broke that he was dating Eilish. The “No Time to Die” singer’s fans discovered tweets and Facebook posts where the Searching for Putty Man star had allegedly used racist and homophobic language.

“I want to apologize for the things that I wrote on social media in the past,” he wrote via Instagram in June 2021. “The language I used was hurtful and irresponsible and I understand how offensive those words are. Whether it was a lyric, a quote or just me being dumb, it does not matter.”

The Los Angeles native previously dated singer 7:AMP, whose real name is Brandon Quention Adams. Their relationship was covered in Eilish’s 2021 Apple TV+ documentary, The World’s a Little Blurry. The film showed the “Ocean Eyes” singer calling it quits.

“There was just a lack of effort, I think,” Eilish told Adams. “I literally was just like, ‘Dude, you don’t even have enough love to love yourself, you can’t love me.’ And you don’t.”

After the documentary debuted, the Golden Globe winner took to Instagram to remind fans not to pile on Adams just because of her breakup. “Remember to be nice to people no matter what!” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “I love you guys thank you for protecting me but be nice!!”

