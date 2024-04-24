Billie Eilish revealed that her new song “Lunch” helped her become her authentic self.

“I wrote some of it before even doing anything with a girl, and then wrote the rest after,” Eilish, 22, shared in an interview with Rolling Stone published on Wednesday, April 24. “I’ve been in love with girls for my whole life, but I just didn’t understand — until, last year, I realized I wanted my face in a vagina.”

Eilish teased “Lunch” and other tracks from her upcoming third studio album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, at a Do Labs Coachella party earlier this month. According to lucky fans who got a sneak peek of “Lunch,” the track features lyrics about a same-sex relationship, such as “I could eat that girl for lunch / Yeah, she dances on my tongue / Tastes like she might be the one / And I can never get enough / I could buy you so much stuff / It’s a craving, not a crush.”

Eilish went on to tell Rolling Stone that she previously never planned on discussing her sexuality “in a million years,” adding, “It’s really frustrating to me that it came up.”

Related: Everything to Know About Billie Eilish's 3rd Album 'Hit Me Hard and Soft' It wouldn’t be one of the biggest years in music without a new Billie Eilish album, right? Duh. Eilish, 22, officially announced her third album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, on April 8, joining the long list of artists — including Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Kacey Musgraves, Dua Lipa, St. Vincent, Zayn and Lana Del Rey […]

The singer seemingly referred to her November 2023 profile with Variety, in which she admitted she was “attracted” to women “for real.” The following month, she accused the outlet of outing her with the story, writing via Instagram, “Thanks variety for my award and for also outing me on a red carpet at 11 am instead of talking about anything else that matters i like boys and girls leave me alone about it please literally who cares stream ‘what was i made for’🥸.”

At Variety’s Hitmakers event in December 2023, Eilish said in a red carpet interview that she thought her sexuality was “obvious” and “didn’t realize people didn’t know.”

Eilish told Rolling Stone that at the time, she felt like she didn’t have “control” over news of her sexuality breaking. “Nobody should be pressured into being one thing or the other, and I think that there’s a lot of wanting labels all over the place,” she explained. “Dude, I’ve known people that don’t know their sexuality, or feel comfortable with it, until they’re in their forties, fifties, sixties. It takes a while to find yourself, and I think it’s really unfair, the way that the internet bullies you into talking about who you are and what you are.”

She continued: “I went into Billie Eilish interview mode, [like], ‘Oh, I don’t care. Yeah, I’ll say whatever. Wasn’t it obvious?’ And then afterwards I was like, ‘Wait. It wasn’t obvious to me.’”

Related: Billie Eilish, Jesse Rutherford's Relationship Timeline: The Way They Were Age is just a number. Billie Eilish and boyfriend Jesse Rutherford have taken their relationship public, despite criticism of their age difference. The “Happier Than Ever” singer, born in December 2001, first shared a photo of Rutherford (born in August 1991) on her Instagram after a Halloween outing in October 2022. The Neighborhood frontman dressed […]

Despite being romantically linked to stars such as Brandon Quention Adams, Matthew Tyler Vorce and Jesse Rutherford over the years, Eilish told Rolling Stone she’s “only figuring myself out now.” She added: “And honestly, what I said was funny, because I really was just saying what they’ve all been saying.”

The Oscar winner wrapped up the topic by stating she’s “lucky enough to be in a time when I’m able to say something like that and things go OK for me. And that’s not how a lot of people’s experience is.”

Eilish’s new album Hit Me Hard and Soft drops on May 17.