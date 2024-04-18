Billie Eilish gave her fans a sneak peek of the tracklist for her upcoming album, Hit Me Hard and Soft.

“HIT ME HARD AND SOFT TRACKLIST :PPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPP,” Eilish, 22, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, April 18, alongside an infographic listing all the songs.

The album will feature 10 new songs: “Skinny,” “Lunch,” “Chihero,” “Birds of a Feather,” “Wildflower,” “The Greatest,” “L’Amour de ma Vie,” “The Diner,” “Bittersuite” and “Blue.”

Eilish officially announced earlier this month that her album will drop on May 17. Alongside the excitement, she revealed to her fans that she wouldn’t be releasing any of her new songs early.

“So crazy to be writing this right now i’m nervyyyyy & exciteddd. Not doing singles i wanna give it to you all at once,” she wrote via Instagram in April. “Finneas and i truly could not be more proud of this album and we absolutely can’t wait for you to hear it. Love you love you love you.”

While attending the first weekend of Coachella, Eilish teased a handful of new songs, playing tracks like “Chihiro,” “L’Amour De Ma Vie” and “Lunch” for a few lucky fans.

“Lunch” was a popular one amongst listeners, as the teaser featured queer undertones and explicit lyrics.

“I could eat that girl for lunch / Yeah, she dances on my tongue / Tastes like she might be the one / And I can never get enough,” Eilish sings. “I could buy you so much stuff / It’s a craving, not a crush.”

Before teasing the track at the desert music festival, Eilish teased that she was filming a music video for “Lunch.” In an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Eilish shared that her brother and collaborator, Finneas O’Connell, produced the track.

“What Finneas and I said to a couple people when we were starting to play it for people was that we kind of made the album that if somebody had said, ‘I want you to make an album and no one is going to hear it,’” Eilish said at the time. “We made an album without really any — or much — thought of, like, how other people [would perceive it]. So I found myself, when I play it for people, I’m a little bit like, ‘You weren’t supposed to hear this.’”

In addition to exploring a new side of her artistry, Eilish is also sticking by her desire to be more eco-friendly in the music industry. The Grammy winner’s online store listed two versions of the vinyl pressing, including a basic black version and an Eco-Mix version.