Billie Lourd took to Instagram in the early hours of Thursday, December 28, to pay tribute to her mother, Carrie Fisher, and grandmother Debbie Reynolds on the first anniversary of the actresses’ deaths.

The American Horror Story: Cult star, 25, shared a black-and-white photo of the late Star Wars standout as a child in the car with the Singin’ in the Rain actress smiling behind the wheel. Lourd captioned her post with a series of emojis that spelled out “Abadaba,” a nickname she often used for her grandma.

💚🆎🅰️🌛🆎🅰️💚 A post shared by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on Dec 27, 2017 at 11:08pm PST

Hours earlier, Billie shared two pictures of herself and her father, Bryan Lourd, standing in front of the Northern Lights in Norway. “My momby had an otherworldly obsession with the northern lights, but I never got to see them with her,” she wrote. “We journeyed to northern Norway to see if we might ‘see the heavens lift up her dark skirts and flash her dazzling privates across [our] unworthy irises.’ And she did. I love you times infinity.”

In the caption of the Northern Lights post, the Scream Queens alum used emojis to spell out a popular quote from her late mother’s book Wishful Drinking: “She drowned in moonlight strangled by her own bra.”

Fisher and Reynolds died just one day apart in December 2016. The Postcards From the Edge author died at the age of 60 of cardiac arrest on December 27, and the Halloweentown actress died at age 84 of a stroke.

“It’s completely surreal,” Lourd told Ellen DeGeneres in September of their deaths. “There’s no way to really explain it, and it’s so hard to talk about. If I say that I’m doing good, I’m too happy. If I say that I’m not doing good, then I’m a mess. It’s really hard to know what to say about it because it is so surreal and impossible to deal with.”

