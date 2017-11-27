Billy Bush Hospitalized After Being Hit in the Head By a Golf Ball

Ouch! Billy Bush ended up in an L.A. hospital on Monday, November 27, after being hit in the head by a golf ball.

The former Today show cohost, shared three pictures on Instagram as he lay in a hospital bed at Cedars-Sinai Hospital.

“FORE!! Thanks nurse Katrina, jovi, Jenn, Mercy @cedarssinai for the bed, the care, the ice,” Bush captioned the pics. “I think I dodged a bullet…but sadly not a golf ball. Scan is clear, let the jokes begin #putmedownforpar.”

Bush’s accident comes two days after a report surfaced in The New York Times that Donald Trump is telling people that the infamous 2005 Access Hollywood tape featuring his vulgar conversation with Bush is fake.

In the story published on Saturday, November 25, the Times reported that the president “allegedly suggested to a senator earlier this year that [the tape] was not authentic, and repeated that claim to an adviser more recently.”

This is despite the 71-year-old publicly acknowledging that it was his voice on the tape and apologizing for his derogatory comments about women after the audio surfaced just before the presidential election in October 2016.

As previously reported, the former Apprentice host could be heard bragging to then Access Hollywood host Bush about sexually assaulting women, insinuating he could use his fame to force himself on them.

“I don’t even wait,” Trump said on the tape as Bush could be heard laughing. “And when you’re a star they let you do it. You can do anything … grab them by the p–sy. You can do anything.”

“Obviously I’m embarrassed and ashamed,” Bush told Us in a statement immediately after the tape was released. “It’s no excuse, but this happened 11 years ago — I was younger, less mature and acted foolishly in playing along. I’m very sorry.”

The TV host, who was a new member of the Today team at the time, was initially suspended by NBC and then exited the show shortly afterward, after reaching a settlement with the network.

Bush split with wife Sydney Davis in September this year after almost two decades of marriage but a source told Us at the time that it had “nothing to do” with the Trump scandal.

