Donald Trump is reportedly claiming that the man bragging about groping women in the infamous 2005 Access Hollywood tape was not him — despite the fact that he already apologized for it.

According to a report published by The New York Times on Saturday, November 25, the 45th president “allegedly suggested to a senator earlier this year that [the tape] was not authentic, and repeated that claim to an adviser more recently.” However, Trump, 71, acknowledged that the voice was his when he apologized in October 2016.

The controversial tape, which surfaced weeks before the November 2016 presidential election, provided audio of the former Apprentice host bragging to former Access Hollywood host Billy Bush about sexually assaulting women.

“I moved on her and I failed. I’ll admit it,” Trump can be heard saying in a conversation about Bush’s then-cohost Nancy O’Dell that was caught on a hot mic. “I did try and f–k her. She was married. … And I moved on her very heavily in fact. I took her out furniture shopping. She wanted to get some furniture. I said, ‘I’ll show you where they have some nice furniture. … I moved on her like a bitch.”

He also made lewd comments about Days of Our Lives actress Arianne Zucker and insinuated he could use his fame to force himself on women: “I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star they let you do it. You can do anything … grab them by the p–sy. You can do anything.”

Trump released a statement in October in response to the viral video: “This was locker room banter, a private conversation that took place many years ago. Bill Clinton has said far worse to me on the golf course — not even close. I apologize if anyone was offended.”

The video sparked a “Grab ‘Em By The P–sy” movement, where women fired back at Trump’s vulgar remarks.

