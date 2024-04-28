Christie Brinkley couldn’t contain her joy as she was serenaded by ex-husband Billy Joel at his recent concert.

The model, 70, was all smiles as she watched Joel, 74, perform “Uptown Girl” during his residency at Madison Square Garden in New York on Friday, April 26. In a TikTok video posted by a fan, Brinkley sways and dances to the tune with a friend as she rocks a blue top and her signature blonde hair.

“Tonight she watched him sing the song he wrote about her to all of Madison Square Garden,” the video read, with the caption adding, “40 years later and your ex man is still grinning at you like that while he sings the song he wrote about how rich and hot you are?”

Joel did, in fact, write the song for Brinkley after they began dating in 1983. The pair eventually married in 1985 and welcomed daughter Alexa Ray Joel, now 38, that same year before ending their marriage in 1994.

Joel told Howard Stern in 2010 that after he stopped dating fellow model Elle Macpherson, he turned a song he was writing called “Uptown Girls” into “Uptown Girl,” specifically about Brinkley.

“Rather than it be about all these different girls, she became the Uptown Girl. I started writing it about one person,” he explained.

“So, it is about Christie?” Stern asked, with Joel responding with a resounding, “Yes.”

Brinkley even appeared in the music video for the ‘80s hit.

Lovely enough, Joel and Brinkley’s daughter, Alexa Ray, was also at the concert on Friday night and even took to the stage to perform for her father. She told the audience she wanted to sing “To Sir With Love” for her dad, who sat at the piano.

In a pink retro-inspired look, she told the crowd Joel “introduced this song to me when I was just a little girl and it’s a real classic throwback.”

Alexa Ray continued to say it’s the kind of song you should sing to “your hero,” and her hero is her father. “Thank you dad, I love you so much,” she concluded. “This is for you.”

Joel recently shared his MSG concert with the world when CBS aired Billy Joel: The 100th — Live at Madison Square Garden earlier this month. The two-hour special, celebrating Joel’s 100th show at the famed venue, is available to stream on Paramount+.