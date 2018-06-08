Bindi Irwin, Terri Irwin and Robert Irwin Play ‘Who’s Most Likely to …’ – Watch

Crikey, mate! The Irwin family may be native to Australia, but wait until you hear them try their best American accents! Us Weekly recently caught up the family of animal experts while they were on the set of Hallmark Channel’s Home and Family. Watch the video above to hear their adorable American impressions, and see who they think will be the next Irwin to marry!

The family of three shared a laugh when asked, “Who can do the best American accent?”

“Listening to Robert try to say it is the funniest,” his mother Terri Irwin, 53, told Us. “Here, try this one: ‘Could I please have a glass of water?’”

Robert, 14, who has followed in the footsteps of his late father, Steve Irwin, as a crocodile expert, mimicked his mom’s perfect impression, then asked, “Is that good, that’s pretty good isn’t it?”

“Robert, you’re amazing,” older sister Bindi, 19, chimed in.

All jokes aside, the family can be romantics too. When asked which Irwin will be walking down the aisle next, all fingers pointed to Bindi. “I kinda have a really great boyfriend who I love,” the wildlife conservationist gushed, referring to longtime beau Chandler Powell.

As Us Weekly previously reported, the happy couple is enjoying their time together and not rushing to tie the knot just yet. “We’re enjoying this moment and having so much fun traveling the world, working with animals, following our passion of conservation and just being together,” Bindi explained.

For more fun with the family, watch the video above to see who they think the best dancer is and who they think overshares on social media!

