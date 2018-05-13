It can be hard to put into words the love a person can have for a dog or cat, so say it with over-the-top pet accessories instead — though it can be hard to tell whether owner or pet gets the most enjoyment out of them.

Us Weekly found some great products perfect for giving beloved buddies the royal treatment they really deserve. Why buy a cat scratching post when you can buy a dignified and stylish cat tower? For the dog that hates going outside in the rain, go ahead and splurge on a handy (and adorable) doggie raincoat. Because dogs and cats spend so much time sleeping, make sure their bed is top of the line.

Do the pets themselves appreciate the extra luxury? It’s difficult to say for sure, but maybe they actually do.

Scroll down to see Us Weekly’s picks for splurge-worthy pet accessories, furniture and clothing.

4 Essential Items to Turn Your Space Into a Meditative Retreat