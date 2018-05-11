Keeping work and home environments serene and clear of bad vibes is a great way to deal with the stress of everyday life. Some people swear by new age remedies such as burning sage and carrying crystals for cleaning away bad vibes. Some find that aromatherapy with oils and candles helps make a space relaxing and more serene. And others turn to the healing power of Mother Nature in the form of houseplants to make a space more comfortable.

For anyone looking to turn their space into their very own Zen garden, Us Weekly has put together a list of natural and holistic items that can help transform any space into a tranquil oasis. Most of these items can be used to encourage good energy, anywhere from the office to the car to (of course) the home. Not everyone believes in the healing power of crystals or sage, but they couldn’t hurt, could they?

Scroll down to see our Zen picks.

Shop With Us: 5 Ways to Hang Instagram-Worthy Spring Hanging Houseplants