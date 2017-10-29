It’s National Cat Day and UsWeekly is celebrating by showcasing some of our favorite felines in pop culture. From Garfield to Mr. Bigglesworth and Thackery Binx to Hello Kitty, felines in television, film and beyond have provided some of the most lovable cats.

Check out our list of 10 famous pop culture felines below, and watch some of their memorable moments above!

Garfield

One of the most identifiable cats in pop culture is none other than the lasagna loving, lazy, fat and cynical comic-strip feline, Garfield. Cartoonist Jim Davis debuted the famous character debuted in 1978 alongside Jon, Garfield’s owner, and his dog Odie.

Felix the Cat

Created in the silent-film era, Felix the Cat is recognizable due to his black body, white eyes and gigantic grin. The Felix the Cat cartoon began airing in 1953, with sound of course, and went on to become a popular addition in Thanksgiving Day parades.

Sylvester the Cat

With that trademark lisp and obsession with Tweety, Sylvester is one of the most famous cats in cartoon history. He first appeared in 1941 and was voiced by actor Mel Blanc from 1945 to 1989.

Lucifer

Can a cat be a villain? Sure it can, especially if it’s the scheming and pampered Lucifer from Disney’s Cinderella. The late actress June Foray originally voiced Lady Tremaine’s devilish cat in the 1950 animated film.

Cheshire Cat

The character from Lewis Carroll’s 1865 novel Alice in Wonderland has since gone on to be played by the likes of Whoopi Goldberg and Stephen Fry.

Thackery Binx

With National Cat Day being celebrated two days before Halloween it would be wrong not to include the most famous black cat of the season. Hocus Pocus’ feline, Thackery Binx, voiced by actor Jason Marsden in the year 1993, is the cat who can’t die thanks to the spell placed on him by the Sanderson sisters played famously by Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker.

Sassy

This cat, voiced by actress Sally Field, pulls at the heartstrings in the 1993 movie Homeward Bound. And for those who don’t think cats and dogs can’t love each other, watch this film, stat.

Oliver

A twist on the classic tale of Oliver Twist, the animated ‘80s movie Oliver & Company brought the lovable orphaned cat into pop culture history. Voiced by Joey Lawrence, Oliver is the orange Tabby kitten who just wants to find his home.

Hello Kitty

Produced by the Japanese company Sanrio, the fictional character of Hello Kitty has been etched into pop-culture loving hearts, and from everything ranging from notebooks to backpacks and T-shirts. Created in 1974, she made her debut in the form of a coin purse in March 1975.

Mr. Bigglesworth

Nowadays hairless cats have become a popular pet to have, but the appearance of Mr. Bigglesworth in the 1997 movie Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery was quite the sight. Accompanied by Dr. Evil, played by Mike Myers, this cat is undoubtedly one of the most famous of the ‘90s.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!