Bachelor in Paradise alum Evan Bass is “excited” to meet ex-wife Carly Waddell’s new boyfriend, Todd Allen Tressler.

“I haven’t met him. I found out about him, I guess, a couple of months ago,” Bass, 41, revealed during a Thursday, March 21, appearance on the “Almost Famous” podcast. “I really, really want to meet him. The kids have mentioned him once or twice. … I’m really looking forward to meeting this guy.”

“I’m happy for her,” he added. “I really want the kids to be happy with him, too.”

Bass and Waddell got engaged during the BiP season 3 and tied the knot in 2017. During their time together, the duo welcomed two kids — Bella, 5, and Charlie, 3 — before calling it quits in 2020. (Bass also has three sons from a previous relationship: Nathan, Liam and Ensley.)

Bass admitted during Thursday’s podcast that the presence of Bachelor Nation on social media made his and Waddell’s marriage “more challenging” at times. However, there were “a lot of different reasons” why they split.

“I just don’t think we were great, overall, outside of the beach of Paradise,” he added. “We just couldn’t really get to where we had too much common ground.”

Following their divorce, Bass said that he and Waddell have a “professional” relationship.

“That really is how it probably should be,” he said during the podcast episode. “Cut and dried, to the point. Here’s what’s happening, here’s what’s going on.”

Waddell hard-launched her relationship with Tressler in an Instagram post earlier this month.

“My TV was on mute in the middle of last year and this man came on being interviewed on the midday news about his business. I stopped in my tracks,” she wrote, introducing her social media followers to her new man. “It wasn’t just that I found him handsome. There was something about his smile and the way he carried himself, even when I couldn’t hear his voice (which is very deep and southern by the way).”

Waddell said she “couldn’t stop thinking” about Tressler “for weeks” before sliding into his Instagram DMs.

“I in turn liked something of his before saying, ‘So are just gonna keep liking each other’s stuff?’ He told me he was old school and would love to call me sometime,” she continued. “I asked him out in the most awkward voice text ever that I thought would never send and then it [accidentally] did. He laughed and accepted.”

Months prior to their hard launch, Waddell teased in November 2023 that she was dating someone.

“I’m definitely seeing one human,” she said on the “Almost Famous” podcast at the time, revealing that she’s older than him. “He’s literally everything I’ve ever wanted in a human.”

Bass, for his part, did reveal during Thursday’s podcast that he’s currently in a relationship, but explained that he’s keeping further details out of the public eye.