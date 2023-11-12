Bachelor in Paradise alums Mari Pepin-Solis and Kenny Braasch are married two years after their reality TV romance began.

Pepin-Solis, 27, and Braasch, 41, tied the knot on Saturday, November 11, in Puerto Rico. The next morning, the bride showed off the couple’s rings via her Instagram Story.

“The morning after 😍,” she wrote on Sunday, November 12, sharing a snap of Braasch flashing his wedding band at breakfast.

The couple met during season 7 of the ABC series, which aired in August 2021. While they quickly hit it off, the twosome hit a bump in the road when the former pageant queen said she wanted to keep her options open.

Braasch went on dates with both Demi Burnett and Tia Booth, but he and his now-wife ultimately decided that their connection was the strongest by far. They got engaged during the season finale in October 2021.

“Mari, you know, as soon as you came down the stairs and through the gates of Paradise, I honestly was blown away about how beautiful you were. You know, I don’t know if it was love at first sight, but it was definitely something — something I’ve never felt before,” the boy band manager said as he proposed in front of the cameras. “At the end of the day, we did go through a lot of real-life relationship stuff, and we were tested like no other couple in Paradise, I think. … I’m shaking. Mari, I am f–king so in love with you. And I literally, like, I can’t see my life without you. You’re such an amazing woman that you’ve changed my whole outlook on life. … Mari Pepin, will you marry me?”

Shortly after the finale aired, the then-fiancés opened up about their future together — and their wedding plans.

“So we haven’t set, like, a wedding date or anything yet, but I am going to be moving to Chicago in the next few months,” Pepin-Solis exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2021. “So that’s our first step, and we did agree to get married in Puerto Rico, [which is] where I’m from. So there’s that.”

Nearly two years later, the duo shared that they were “making progress” when it came to organizing their big day.

“It’s been a lot of fun to plan the wedding. I think we’re still in the preliminary stages, we’re still trying to source some vendors and get the major things booked,” Pepin-Solis exclusively told Us in February. “We’ve done a lot of research and we’ve just been having a good time with it. A lot of times wedding planning can be boring and stressful and as much as it is a lot of work, I think we’re just trying to have a good time with it.”

The reality stars were planning one wedding in Puerto Rico — set for November — and a second ceremony in Chicago in March 2024.

“We’ve got multiple looks! Because we have two weddings, we’ve got to go all out,” Pepin-Solis gushed to Us. “It was such a good experience. I actually went [wedding dress shopping] with Kenny’s mom and sister. My mom lives overseas, so she wasn’t able to join, unfortunately, in person. But I just feel so lucky that his family is so welcoming and so loving that they would come to something like that for me — [it’s] very special.”

Before his romance with Pepin-Solis, Braasch was a contestant on Clare Crawley’s 16th season of The Bachelorette, which premiered in October 2020. Pepin-Solis, for her part, made her ABC debut on Matt James’ season 25 of The Bachelor in 2021.