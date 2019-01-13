Blac Chyna and Alexis Skyy got into a physical fight at a private party in L.A. on Saturday, January 12, after the Love & Hip Hop star claimed Rob Kardashian’s ex-fiancée threw a drink at her.

Skyy, 24, took to her Instagram account to claim that the Rob & Chyna star, 30, invited her over to her VIP section at the bash and the pair had a few drinks together. But then the VH1 star claimed that Chyna flipped out and asked Skyy to leave and threw a drink at her.

Skyy then took a swing the Lashed owner and, as video posted by The Shade Room shows, caused a commotion by chasing her past guests at the party, with other attendees physically separating them. Skyy was then kicked out of the party and, as she shared on her Instagram, said she was waiting outside for Chyna and accused her of being on drugs.

“I’M NOT LEAVING LA UNTIL U SE ME!!! I DON’T HAVE S—T ELSE TO SAY,” she posted on her Instagram Stories before adding, “PLEASE TRYING TO MAKE ME LOOK LIKE I’M CRAZY .. I’M NOT EVEN THE TYPE TO START A FIGHT. SHE THREW A DRINK AT ME .. @BLACCHYNA STAY OFF THE COKE AND ADDYS ..”

But the pair did not meet up again outside, despite Skyy seemingly waiting a long time for Chyna to appear.

“I am like the nicest person in the world,” Fetty Wap‘s ex-girlfriend said on an Instagram Live video as she waited. “I’m sitting down, minding my business, somebody said, ‘Yo, Chyna is at the party, she want to kick it wit you. So I went over there, I sat with her, we kicked it, we had a drink or two. After the second drink, we had some Red Bull, and out of nowhere this bitch starts, ‘Bitch, you gotta get the f—k up out of my section.’ I said, ‘Who the f—k are you talking to?’ She’s like, ‘You gotta get up right now.’”

“So at that point, she starts throwing a drink … we start throwing hands,” she continued. “So from there on, whatever happened, happened. I got kicked out.”

Blac Chyna’s rep has not responded to a request for comment.

