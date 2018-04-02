Blac Chyna Appears to Address Alleged Six Flags Altercation

Blac Chyna was involved in an apparent altercation at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, California, on Easter Sunday.

The incident, which was captured on video and shared on Twitter, shows the reality star with a group of friends at the theme park. She appears upset, at one point picking up and swinging a pink stroller before a male pal takes it away from her.

Chyna, 29, shared photos of her son King Cairo, 5, and daughter Dream Kardashian, 16 months, with her during the day, but they were not shown in the clip.

The mom of two appeared to address the situation in an Instagram Story message later that day. “Being famous is hard enough dealing with scrutiny but when someone feels comfortable to come and touch your child it’s a whole other story,” she wrote. “I do not condone violence nor am I a violent person but shout out to all of the amazing mothers out there that will protect their children at all cost. Love, King and Dreams mommy.”

Chyna shares King with ex Tyga and welcomed Dream with Rob Kardashian in November 2016. She is currently dating 18-year-old musician YBN Almighty Jay.

