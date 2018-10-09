Say what? Blac Chyna revealed in a new interview that she would consider reconciling with her ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian despite their tumultuous past.

“Maybe, but we’ll see,” the model, 30, said on DailyMailTV on Monday, October 8, when asked about the prospect of getting back together with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 31.

Surprisingly, Chyna only had positive things to say about her time with Kardashian. The former couple, who share 22-month-old daughter Dream, dated on and off from January to December 2016. Much of their relationship was documented on their E! docuseries, Rob & Chyna.

“I wouldn’t change nothing with Rob & Chyna at all ‘cause that was our reality,” she told DailyMailTV. “The good, the bad and whatever else. I feel like a lot of people misconstrue the whole situation. There’s no way I could have a beautiful baby girl as super-smart as Dream. You can look into her face and just tell she was made with love. She’s, like, perfect.”

The former stripper is also the mother of 5-year-old son King with ex Tyga, whom she dated from 2011 to 2014.

“Before, it was all about me. I was kind of, like, really selfish,” she confessed. “But now I have these two little ones, so I have to be more cautious, more aware and more attentive of these little people I created. It’s so different.”

Though she is busy as a single mother of two, Chyna hinted that she has another reality show in the works. “We have to see. I don’t want to jinx anything,” she teased before joking that it is “Rob & Chyna Part 2.”

The drama between Chyna and Kardashian came to a head in July 2017 when he posted nude photos of her on Instagram and Twitter while simultaneously accusing her of cheating and using drugs. She was granted a temporary restraining order against him days later, but they have since become more amicable.

“Chyna and Rob are coparenting a lot better than anyone thought they would,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively in May. “They’re getting along. Everything is fine.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!