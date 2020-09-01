No words. Michael B. Jordan honored his late Black Panther costar Chadwick Boseman following his death on Friday, August 28.

“I’ve been trying to find the words, but nothing comes close to how I feel,” Jordan, 33, began his Instagram tribute to the late star on Monday, August 31. “I’ve been reflecting on every moment, every conversation, every laugh, every disagreement, every hug…everything. I wish we had more time.”

The Creed actor, who played Erik Killmonger, rival of Boseman’s T’Challa in Black Panther, broke his silence three days after the 42 star’s family confirmed his death on Friday. Boseman passed after a four-year battle with colon cancer at the age of 43.

“One of the last times we spoke, you said we were forever linked, and now the truth of that means more to me than ever. Since nearly the beginning of my career, starting with All My Children when I was 16 years old you paved the way for me,” Jordan continued. “You showed me how to be better, honor purpose, and create legacy. And whether you’ve known it or not…I’ve been watching, learning and constantly motivated by your greatness. I wish we had more time.”

The California native promised that “the legends and heroes that you’ve shown us we are will live on forever,” before speaking candidly about his grief over Boseman’s loss.

“But the thing that hurts the most is that I now understand how much of a legend and hero YOU are. Through it all, you never lost sight of what you loved most. You cared about your family, your friends, your craft, your spirit,” the Just Mercy actor revealed. “You cared about the kids, the community, our culture and humanity. You cared about me. You are my big brother, but I never fully got a chance to tell you, or to truly give you your flowers while you were here. I wish we had more time.”

Jordan continued by praising his friend for all that he brought to their relationship.

“I’m more aware now than ever that time is short with people we love and admire. I’m gonna miss your honesty, your generosity, your sense of humor, and incredible gifts,” he wrote. “I’ll miss the gift of sharing space with you in scenes.”

The Friday Night Lights alum noted that he will now dedicate “the rest of my days to live the way you did.”

He concluded: “With grace, courage, and no regrets. ‘Is this your king!?’ Yes . he . is! Rest In Power Brother.”

Jordan is one of many stars from who’ve spoken out about Boseman and the impression he left upon his friends, family and fans.

Sterling K. Brown, Danai Gurira, Robert Downey Jr. and more actors from the Marvel superhero universe honored the Get On Up star after news of his passing broke on Friday.