A modern tribute. The heartbreaking news of Chadwick Boseman‘s death cracked an incredible record on social media.

On Friday, August 28, the Black Panther star’s team confirmed “with immeasurable grief” that he had died at age 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer. “A true fighter, Chadwick preserved through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy,” the announcement read alongside a black-and-white photo of the South Carolina native.

The next day, Twitter revealed that the post had broken new ground, becoming the most “liked” post in the platform’s history with over seven million interactions. “A tribute fit for a King. #WakandaForever,” the platform announced.

Earlier this month, Boseman also tweeted his support for vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris, a fellow Howard University alum. “YES @KamalaHarris! #WhenWeAllVote #Vote2020,” he posted on August 11. The tweet has now garnered nearly 300,000 “likes” and has been reposted more than 50,000 times.

Though the 21 Bridges actor didn’t publicly disclose his struggle with cancer, he had a passion for giving back, especially to children fighting their own battles with terminal illness. In a 2018 SiriusXM interview with Sway Calloway, resurfaced in the wake of his death, Boseman teared up while discussing his connection with two cancer patients who were “holding out” before the release of Black Panther.

“It’s a humbling experience because you’re like, ‘This can’t mean that much to them,’ you know?” Boseman said at the time, holding back tears. “But seeing how the world has taken us on, seeing how the movement is, how it’s taken on a life of its own, I realized that they anticipated something great.”

Following the news of his passing, Marvel costars and other celebrities have taken to social media to honor the NAACP Image Award winner’s legacy. Two days after his death made headlines, Keke Palmer issued a powerful statement to pay tribute to Boseman at the 2020 MTV VMAs.

“Before we get into the music tonight, we need to take the time to talk about the devastating loss of Chadwick Boseman, an actor whose talent and passion is a true inspiration to all the fans he touched and everyone he encountered,” she said at the top of the show. “We dedicate tonight’s show to a man whose spirit touched so many. He is a true hero, not just on screen but in everything he did. His impact lives forever.”