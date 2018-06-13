Blake Jenner Reflects on His Divorce From Melissa Benoist

Blake Jenner is staying positive following his split from Melissa Benoist. The exes finalized their divorce in December 2017.

“I think there’s something beautiful about being able to look back on any sequence of events that you’ve been through and come out grateful for it,” Jenner exclusively told Us Weekly at the premiere of his film Billy Boy on Tuesday, June 12. “I feel like it’s a yearbook of experience, as is this movie for me. So, I’m nothing but happy.”

Jenner, 25, and Benoist, 29, actually star in the crime thriller together, which he wrote. “It is dark!” Jenner told Us of the film in Beverly Hills. “[Fans are] gonna see that there’s not a weak link in the cast and everybody brought their A-game. I think people will be really impressed and take away something from it. There’s something for everybody.”

Jenner was supported by several of their former Glee stars at the event, including Chord Overstreet, Harry Shum, Becca Tobin and John Stamos. “It’s good to see all of them. It’s nice to know we’re all still tight,” he added.

Benoist, meanwhile, was across the country making her Broadway debut in Beautiful-The Carole King Musical in NYC.

The actor and Supergirl actress met on the Fox series and played Ryder and Marley, respectively. They married in a secret ceremony in 2015, but she filed for divorce in December 2016 citing irreconcilable differences.

Benoist is currently dating her Supergirl costar Chris Wood. The couple attended the 2018 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday.