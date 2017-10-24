Blake Lively doesn’t play coy about her love for food and she has high hopes that her passion has been inherited by her 12-month-old daughter, Ines.

“I’m like the parent of an Olympian, but I want a chef baby,” she said during her Tuesday, October 24, appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan. “I’m like Ratatouille with [Ines] all the time,” she told hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.

“If you think about it that was an amazing movie because it was a movie about a rat in a kitchen,” said Ripa. But not even a rat could make the 30-year-old actress lose her appetite. “I went to Paris and I was eating in this café and a rat came running through. Normally you’d just be mortified and not want to eat your food,” she said. “Instead I was like REMY!”

“She’ll eat whatever,” Lively saidof her daughter. “She’s just so divine, she came out of the womb a little foodie!”

When asked if the second baby is easier than the first, the Gossip Girl alum said, “Yeah, I think you’re more relaxed as a parent and the first one is very dominating anyways so I think the second baby just has to be easier.”

And this isn’t the first time the All I See Is You actress has opened up about her and husband Ryan Reynolds second daughter’s appetite. During her October 13 appearance on The Tonight Show, she told the host that Ines wanted nothing to do with her birthday cake: “I made a Cookie Monster cake and it was so cute,” she exclaimed. “She just looked at it and just reached for [my] steak. And then she grabbed the other one and was hand-fisting two steaks. I’ve given birth to a baby viking! Her sleeves were dripping in blood from steak.”

