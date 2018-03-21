Celebs were out and about this week, from Kim Kardashian striking a pose in Malibu to Busy Philipps celebrating Women’s History Month and Milo Ventimiglia rocking denim in Texas. Read on to see more of what the stars have been up to!

— Blake Lively struck a pose at the launch of Tod’s exclusive capsule collection for Barneys New York.

— Donatella Versace and Instagram’s Director of Fashion Partnerships Eva Chen lead a conversation surrounding the Versace Spring/Summer 2018 Tribute Collection and Donatella’s global presence on Instagram at Saks Fifth Avenue

— Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid celebrated his birthday week with a special visit to the NBA Store. He greeted fans and worked the register as a Fanatics employee in NYC.

— Zach Galifianakis was honored at the Venice Family Clinic’s Annual Silver Circle festivities presented by UCLA Health and David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

— Danny McBride chatted with Tom Everett Scott at the Pizza Hut lounge at the SXSW festival.

— Kardashian stayed hydrated with Neuro Sonic while at a photo shoot in Malibu.

— Johnny Weir spoke about his CoolSculpting experience during an appearance in NYC.

— The Nue Group, one of L.A.’s top celebrity-loved boutique PR agencies, is opening their doors to the cities’ shopping-obsessed from Friday, March 23 to Sunday, March 25, where fashions from 8 Other Reasons, StyleStalker and The Jetset Diaries will be available.

— The cast and crew of ABC’s critically acclaimed hit comedy Black-ish celebrate the end of season 4 at a wrap party with cocktails by Tequila Don Julio at Boulevard 3 in L.A.

— Nigel Barker and Michael Trevino supported the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s “Million Smiles” event in NYC.

— Ventimiglia rocked a Levi’s Trucker Jacket over a chambray button down and navy trousers to promote the season finale of This Is Us in Austin, Texas.

— Darren Aronofsky and National Geographic hosted the world premiere of iOne Strange Rock in NYC.

— Mario Lopez and wife Courtney, wearing the “Sophia” dress by Kelly Gray of GRAYSE and Margaret Rowe Couture jewelry, looked rock ‘n’ roll chic at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in L.A.

— Philipps celebrated Women’s History Month in L.A. with Levi’s and #girlgaze, where the two companies released a film series called #IShapeMyWorld.

— d.stil’s new World Water Day bottle ($14.99, drinkdstil.com) will donate 100 percent of proceeds to Water.org, the nonprofit co-founded by Matt Damon.

— Emily Ratajkowski rocked Reformation’s Hilton Dress while she was out and about in L.A.

— Danielle Lauder attended Dior’s Addict Laquer Plump launch party in West Hollywood.

— Emily Luciano and Charlotte Bridgeman rocked Wanderlust + Co jewels from the brand’s SS2018 Out of this World Collection while in Tulum, Mexico.

— Edgar Ramirez attended the Hublot private dinner party at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills celebrating his Haute Living New York cover.

