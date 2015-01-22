Blake Shelton doesn't appreciate all the sniping about American Sniper. The "Doin' What She Likes" singer hasn't seen the movie — he's currently busy prepping for his gig on Saturday Night Live — but he has a very strong opinion about the controversy around it.

While some have praised the Bradley Cooper-starring drama as an example of patriotism and heroism, others have said that it romanticizes or glorifies the horrors of war.

Shelton, for one, is in the former camp. In a series of tweets on Jan. 19, he wrote that he was looking forward to watching the film, and that he can't stand to see people criticizing the troops.

I can't WAIT to see American Sniper!!! — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) January 20, 2015

“@Htsbbb: @blakeshelton is one of the most inspirational movies I've ever seen.” That's what I keep hearing.. Everywhere! — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) January 20, 2015

Proud to support our military.. Period. — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) January 20, 2015

Sickens me to see celebrities or anybody slam the very people who protect their right to talk shit.. #truecowards — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) January 20, 2015

The country superstar, 38, didn't name names, but fellow musician Kid Rock wasn't quite as coy. He took to his website earlier this week to slam director Michael Moore and Seth Rogen for their perceived slights against the movie.

Moore, 60, made waves this week when he tweeted his opinion on snipers, calling them "cowards" who would "shoot u in the back."

My uncle killed by sniper in WW2. We were taught snipers were cowards. Will shoot u in the back. Snipers aren't heroes. And invaders r worse — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) January 18, 2015

But if you're on the roof of your home defending it from invaders who've come 7K miles, you are not a sniper, u are brave, u are a neighbor. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) January 19, 2015

He later clarified his position, saying the tweets were about his own experience, and that he never mentioned American Sniper or Chris Kyle in them. (He also offered his opinion on the film in an extended Facebook post.)

Rogen tweeted about the movie, too, writing on Jan. 18:

American Sniper kind of reminds me of the movie that's showing in the third act of Inglorious Basterds. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) January 18, 2015

Followers took him to task for what they perceived to be a comparison to Basterds' Nazi propaganda film, prompting him to tweet again the next day:

I just said something "kinda reminded" me of something else. I actually liked American Sniper. It just reminded me of the Tarantino scene. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) January 19, 2015

In response to the tweets from both stars, Kid Rock wrote on his website, "F–k you Michael Moore, you're a piece of s–t and your uncle would be ashamed of you. Seth Rogen, your uncle probably molested you. I hope both of you catch a fist to the face soon." Then, in an aside to the late Chris Kyle, he added, "God bless you Chris Kyle, Thank you for your service."

