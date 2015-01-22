Celebrity News

Blake Shelton and Kid Rock
Blake Shelton and Kid Rock vented their anger over other celebs criticizing American Sniper and Chris Kyle online C Flanigan/FilmMagic; Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Blake Shelton doesn't appreciate all the sniping about American Sniper. The "Doin' What She Likes" singer hasn't seen the movie — he's currently busy prepping for his gig on Saturday Night Live — but he has a very strong opinion about the controversy around it.

While some have praised the Bradley Cooper-starring drama as an example of patriotism and heroism, others have said that it romanticizes or glorifies the horrors of war.

Shelton, for one, is in the former camp. In a series of tweets on Jan. 19, he wrote that he was looking forward to watching the film, and that he can't stand to see people criticizing the troops.

The country superstar, 38, didn't name names, but fellow musician Kid Rock wasn't quite as coy. He took to his website earlier this week to slam director Michael Moore and Seth Rogen for their perceived slights against the movie. 

American Sniper
American Sniper, starring Bradley Cooper, has stirred up controversy among celebs in Hollywood Warner Bros.

Moore, 60, made waves this week when he tweeted his opinion on snipers, calling them "cowards" who would "shoot u in the back." 

He later clarified his position, saying the tweets were about his own experience, and that he never mentioned American Sniper or Chris Kyle in them. (He also offered his opinion on the film in an extended Facebook post.)

Rogen tweeted about the movie, too, writing on Jan. 18:

Followers took him to task for what they perceived to be a comparison to Basterds' Nazi propaganda film, prompting him to tweet again the next day:

In response to the tweets from both stars, Kid Rock wrote on his website, "F–k you Michael Moore, you're a piece of s–t and your uncle would be ashamed of you. Seth Rogen, your uncle probably molested you. I hope both of you catch a fist to the face soon." Then, in an aside to the late Chris Kyle, he added, "God bless you Chris Kyle, Thank you for your service."

