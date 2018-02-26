Baby, it’s still cold outside, but inside Us Weekly’s studio, things got heated when we put the 2018 Sports Illustrated swimsuit models to the test with a Celebrity Challenge: Beach Edition! Watch the video above to see Olivia Culpo, Sailor Brinkley Cook and Kate Bock put their senses to the test to see how well they know beachy items such as flip-flops, sand and even a seaweed salad in a feel-box challenge.

The ladies sacrificed their hair and makeup and put on blindfolds so they couldn’t see what they were touching. Without their eyes to help them, the models touched several swimsuit-related items in an attempt to figure out what each one was.

“I’ve shot in a lot of sand in my day, I can feel it, even blind,” Bock, 25, who is currently celebrating her sixth year in the SI swimsuit issue, correctly guessed as the ladies ran their hands through it.

When it comes to the beach, we learned that it was hard to stump the swimsuit models. “We are getting really touchy with this,” Bock commented as the models felt an inflatable inner tube. “I know, we’re, like, massaging it!” Cook, 19, added. Finally, Culpo, 25, answered: “It’s a floatie!”

From tropical fruit such as bananas and kiwis to a nylon bikini top, see how the supermodels fare with the rest of the celebrity challenge in the video above.

