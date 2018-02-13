The much buzzed about cover of the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue was revealed on Tuesday, February 12, and model Danielle Herrington landed the coveted spot for the very first time. After we caught sight of the the 24-year-old stunning in a barely-there strappy pink bikini as well as in the other sexy suits she wears inside the mag, we, like the rest of the world, asked, ‘So who exactly is this California-born beauty who beat out past Sports Illustrated cover stars Kate Upton and Ashley Graham for this year’s top honors?’ Well, we have your answer! Keep scrolling for some fun facts about Herrington — and a sneak peek of her other SI bathing suit looks!