It’s safe to say Blythe Danner approves of her daughter Gwyneth Paltrow’s fiancé, Brad Falchuk.

“I’m very happy for her and Brad!” Danner told Us Weekly and other outlets at AARP’s 2018 Movies for Grownups Awards on Monday, February 5. But the Oscar winner might be on her own when it comes to planning. “We’ll see what coast I’m on,” said Danner, who splits her time between New York City and Los Angeles. “I’m always bouncing back and forth.”

Us Weekly exclusively revealed Paltrow was engaged to the 46-year-old producer in November. She confirmed the happy news herself last month.

Danner shared that Paltrow, 45, recently threw her a “lovely dinner party” for her 75th birthday, which she celebrated on Saturday. “It was a lot of fun,” gushed the Meet the Fockers star, who is embracing aging in Hollywood.

“I’ve worked more in the last 15 or 20 years than I ever have,” she explained. “They always need a grandmother or great-grandmother or Alzheimer’s patient. I’m willing to take any of them.”

Though Danner has no plans to retire, when the day comes, she knows exactly what she will do with the free time. “I will just be playing with my grandchildren and I”ll get a dog,” she revealed. “But I want to work as long as they hire me.” (Danner is grandma of her son Jake Paltrow’s kids Eliel and Whistler and Gwyneth’s children Apple, 13, and Moses, 11.)

Danner lost her husband, director-producer Bruce Paltrow, to cancer in October 2002. Gwyneth’s ex-husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, dedicated his band’s 2005 hit “Fix You” to her as tribute to her late father.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!