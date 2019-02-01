Love is all around! Bo Derek opened up to Us Weekly about her international date nights with partner John Corbett.

“My gosh, we don’t have typical,” the 10 star, 62, told Us at the Sharkwater Extinction premiere in Los Angeles on Thursday, January 31. “We’re always traveling, so our date nights are usually where we meet up in someplace else.”

She added: “Home is home. That’s our sanctuary. But we travel a lot.”

In fact, Derek was fresh off a romantic trip with Corbett, 57, when she spoke to Us. “I just got back from London. He’s working on a movie there,” she explained. “It’s like every night’s a date night when you’re on vacation and in a foreign city, and London was beautiful.”

The Last Sharknado actress insisted that she and the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before actor do not have a favorite city, though one location was ever present on her mind. “Some are better than others, that’s for sure,” she noted. “But London was beautiful. One night we went and saw Hamilton — in London of all places! I never made it to [the show in] New York.”

What is next on her list of adventures? “I’m going to Misool on a dive trip,” she told Us. “I’m doing an open-water swim in September in Greece.”

Derek and Corbett have been together since 2002. The couple began dating after the death of her husband, John Derek, in 1998.

The model went on to share a piece of wisdom she passes on from the late actor. “My husband gave me the best advice: ‘Just because everybody else wants it doesn’t mean you have to,’” she recalled. “So I think sometimes we are driven and make decisions on what’s expected of us or what someone else cares about when we should stop and think, ‘Do I really want this?’”

Director Rob Stewart’s final film, Sharkwater Extinction, hits theaters on March 1.

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe

