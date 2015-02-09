Family, faith, and no fear. Bobbi Kristina Brown's aunt Leolah Brown thanked fans for their support on Monday, Feb. 9, as her niece remains in a coma at the Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, Ga.

"Again, Thank You All For Your Prayers And Wonderful Wishes For My Niece Bobbi Kristina," Leolah, a sister of Bobby Brown, wrote on Facebook. "I Sincerely From My Heart Am Very Grateful For You All!"

She went on to write that trials were a part of life's journey, but faith was her family's source of strength. "I Wanted To Say To 'Everyone' Who Is Reading This Post. 'The Time Is NOW That We All Flee To Our God By What Ever Name We Choose To Call Him. He Is Only ONE. What Is Most Important Right Now-Is That We GET IT RIGHT WITH HIM NOW WITHOUT FURTHER DUE!" she pleaded with friends and followers.

"We All Know What We Should Be Doing For Him Because We All Have Our Personal Relationships With Him. Therefore, We Should ALL Make It A Point To Do Better With Our Lives- Because Trials Are For Us ALL To Endure And Experience (If We Only Knew The Time)! SMH! But We Must Remain Steadfast In Our FAITH No Matter What! Always Remember This Please! Never Let Go Of God Under Any Circumstance! KEEP YOUR FAITH AND JUST SIMPLY REMEMBER THAT GOD IS IN CHARGE."

To illustrate her point, she quoted Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan. "Allah Will Try Us With Much! Including, LIVES, MONEY And PROPERTY. Things That We LOVE MOST In This World. But It Is Really Only To Test Our Faith In Him," Leolah continued as she applied the message to her personal life.

The family member gave some insight on Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown's only daughter, who remains in a medically induced coma after being found facedown and unresponsive in a bathtub two Saturdays ago, on Jan. 31. "I Prayed So Hard For My Niece Krissi," she explained. "I Am So Full & Drained While Going Thru All This. But The Very One Thing That Is Certainly For Sure-Is That- I Will NEVER Let Go Of ALLAH."

Despite Bobbi Kristina's condition, which a source described to Us Weekly as "dire" last week, Leolah said her niece will be fine no matter what. "I Wish You All Really Knew And Understood What I KNOW!…SMH!" she told skeptics. "HE IS MASTER OF EVERYTHING IN THIS UNIVERSE! AND HE HAS THE VERY LAST SAY! With That Said, My Krissi Is Alright!:)"

Like his sister, Bobby also told Access Hollywood last week that his daughter was "good" and that the family has been "praying." Bobbi's first cousin Jerod Brown (the son of Bethy Brown) has also requested prayers on Facebook. The family has banded together and planned a public candlelit prayer vigil for Bobbi Kristina in Riverdale, Ga., to be held on the evening of Feb. 9.

A source adds to Us that Bobbi Kristina was surrounded at the hospital on Monday by her father, her half-siblings LaPrincia and Bobby Jr., as well as her grandmother Sissy Houston.

As previously reported by Us, the Brown and Houston families have congregated in Atlanta, where they have been praying for the music scion in the Intensive Care Unit of Emory Hospital. A source told Us that Brown family members have been praying and singing hymns in the waiting room, while dad Bobby — who marked his 46th birthday last week — has specifically been singing hymns to his 21-year-old daughter in her unresponsive state.

Bobbi's maternal grandmother Cissy Houston also flew in from her native New Jersey late last week to be with her ailing granddaughter. Meanwhile, Bobbi's longtime boyfriend Nick Gordon has not returned to visit, although the reason why remains unclear.

Shocking new details were reported over the weekend, however, providing possible insight as to why Gordon hasn't returned. According to CNN, Gordon is being investigated by authorities for unexplained injuries found on Bobbi's body.

