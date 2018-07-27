Heartbreaking. Bode Miller and wife Morgan Beck opened up about the devastating loss of their 19-month-old daughter Emmy in their first interview after her tragic drowning.

The couple sat down with Savannah Guthrie for a Today show interview that is set to air on Monday, July 30, and spoke candidly about their experience to help raise awareness about the severity — and quickness — of child drownings.

“I can attest from firsthand experience now that it’s unbelievable quick and it’s unbelievable sneaky,” Miller, 40, said in the sneak peek clip on Friday, July 27. “You’d think it’d be, like, some weird circumstance or some strange thing. And, it’s not. It just happens in the blink of an eye.”

Beck, 31, added that “literally — a child under 30 pounds can drown in 30 seconds — and I just keep counting to 30 in my head.” She continued, “That was all I needed. And so, it’s one of those things where, as a parent now, when you go to someone else’s house, survey the home to see if it’s a safe place for your child to be.”

Following the clip, Guthrie encouraged everyone, “especially anyone with kids, or around kids,” to watch the interview. She noted that the pair are “speaking out at the depths of their grief,” in hope of helping others.

Authorities confirmed that Emmy had died after she drowned in a pool on June 9. Following the news, Bode spoke out on Instagram.

“We are beyond devastated. Our baby girl, Emmy, passed away yesterday. Never in a million years did we think we would experience a pain like this. Her love, her light, her spirit will never be forgotten,” the professional skier captioned a series of sweet pics of their daughter. “Our little girl loved life and lived it to it’s fullest everyday. Our family respectfully requests privacy during this painful time.”

Bode and Beck tied the knot in 2012. The two are expecting their third child together in October and are also parents of son Nash, 3.

