Olympic skier Bode Miller and his wife, volleyball player Morgan Beck, are leaning on loved ones as they mourn the death of their 19-month-old daughter Emeline. The toddler, who was known to her family as “Emmy,” drowned in a neighbor’s swimming pool in Coto de Caza, California, Saturday, June 9.

Miller, 40, shared a photo of himself and Emmy on Tuesday, June 12, writing, “Thank you for all the love and support and to our mid vices @lindseymeehleis and @courtneykellis for helping us find the support our family needs during this impossible time.”

Paramedics unsuccessfully tried to resuscitate Emmy after the accident on Saturday and rushed her to an emergency room. “They had no pulses the whole way,” Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Tony Bonmmarito told CBS News. “It didn’t end well.” She died on Sunday.

Miller spoke out about the death in gut-wrenching Instagram post on Monday. “We are beyond devastated. Our baby girl, Emmy, passed away yesterday. Never in a million years did we think we would experience a pain like this. Her love, her light, her spirit will never be forgotten,” he wrote. “Our little girl loved life and lived it to its fullest everyday. Our family respectfully requests privacy during this painful time.”

The athlete and 31-year-old Beck, who are expecting their third child in October, are also parents of son Nash, 3. Miller is dad of Samuel, 5, and Neeson, 10, from previous relationships.

In May, Beck, 31, shared a snap of her growing baby bump while at a doctor’s appointment with Emmy. She captioned the sweet shot: “Checking out baby with my other baby.”

Emmy’s death is under investigation per Orange County sheriff spokeswoman Carrie Braun.

