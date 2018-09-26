Boxer Victor Ortiz Arrested for Rape

Professional boxer Victor Ortiz was arrested on Tuesday, September 25, for allegedly raping a woman in March, the Oxnard Police Department in California confirmed in a press release.

The 31-year-old turned himself in at the Ventura County Sheriff Department’s East Valley Station at approximately 3 p.m. after being charged with three felonies: forcible rape, forcible oral copulation and forcible digital penetration. His bail was set at $100,000.

The Oxnard Police Department confirmed in the press release that its Family Protection Unit began investigating Ortiz in March after the alleged victim reported that she had been sexually assaulted by him at a home in the area. The investigation continued until authorities recently issued an arrest warrant for Ortiz.

The athlete’s arrest came five days before he was set to fight John Molina Jr. in a nationwide TV event. It is unclear whether the match will go on as scheduled.

This is not Ortiz’s first run-in with the law. He was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon in July 2015 after an altercation at a Kenny Chesney concert in Pasadena, California. He pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery and was sentenced to three years’ probation.

The Dancing With the Stars alum, who competed on season 16 with pro partner Lindsay Arnold in 2013, was arrested again in September 2016 for driving under the influence. He pleaded guilty and received more probation time.

Us Weekly has reached out to Ortiz’s rep and attorney for comment.

