Former Veronica Stars star Brad Bufanda died from an apparent suicide on Wednesday, November 1. He was 34 years old.

“Yes I can confirm Brad has passed away,” a rep for Bufanda told Us Weekly. “We are completely devastated for he was an extremely talented young actor and wonderful, caring human being.”

He added: “He was reviving his career having just completed two movies and we are shocked and saddened by his passing. The family would appreciate privacy at this difficult time.”

TMZ reports Bufanda jumped off a building in Los Angeles and a pedestrian found his body laying on the sidewalk around 1 a.m. He reportedly left a suicide note thanking his parents and other people in his life. The note was found near his body.

Bufanda is best known for his recurring role as Felix Toombs on Veronica Mars, which starred Kristen Bell and aired from 2004 to 2007. Bufanda appeared on 10 episodes throughout seasons 1 and 2.

Veronica Mars creator Rob Thomas took to Twitter to react to the news of Bufanda’s death.

“I’m heartbroken to hear of Brad Bufanda’s passing,” Thomas wrote. “He did great work on Veronica Mars. My heart goes out to his family.”

The late actor’s other TV credits include guest-starring roles in Days of Our Lives, Co-Ed Confidential, CSI: Miami, Boston Public and Malcolm in the Middle. Bufanda also played David in the 2004 film A Cinderella Story.

He recently completed two movies titled Garlic & Gunpowder and Stan the Man.

