Everyone has strange habits — even movie stars like Bradley Cooper.

While promoting his new film Maestro, Cooper, 49, played a game with his onscreen wife, Carey Mulligan, for Vanity Fair to test how well they know each other. While tons of questions were asked, the one that got the costars laughing the most was when Cooper revealed his weirdest on set habit.

“I have to think about it,” he initially said during the Wednesday, February 8, interview. “I don’t know if it’s weird, but like [a weird habit could be] what would end up happening when we were talking and then all of a sudden…”

Before Cooper could finish his sentence, Mulligan, 38, closed her eyes and pretended to zone out. Upon seeing her mimic his on-set persona, Cooper couldn’t help but chuckle. “That’s right!” he confirmed.

Mulligan explained that Cooper’s “closing his eyes midway through a sentence and just, like, disappearing from the universe for as long as it took him to figure out what he wanted to say,” was indeed the oddest habit she witnessed him doing while shooting their movie together.

Mulligan, meanwhile, got off scot-free. Cooper answered the way any on set husband should by admitting that nothing came to mind. “You definitely don’t have any [weird habits],” he kindly told her. “You have none.”

The twosome have undoubtedly formed a close bond while starring together in Maestro. The biopic chronicles the magical yet complex love story between legendary composer Leonard Bernstein (Cooper) and his wife, actress Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein (Mulligan). In the picture, audiences get a front row seat of the ups and downs the couple goes through as they date and get married, all while Bernstein pursues his musical dreams.

Cooper not only plays one of the leads in the film, but he also co-wrote the script, directed the movie and trained for months so he could learn how to effortlessly impersonate the energetic conducting style of his character. In the end, Cooper’s hard work paid off, with Maestro earning seven Academy Award nominations including Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Picture and Best Screenplay. The film was also nominated for Best Makeup, Best Sound and Best Cinematography. The Oscars will take place on Sunday, March 10, 2024.

Maestro is now streaming on Netflix.