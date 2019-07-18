Time to celebrate! Transparent costars Bradley Whitford and Amy Landecker are officially married.

“In a shocking, totally unearned plot twist, Commander Lawrence married Mrs. McKenzie today in Santa Barbara,” the actor, 59, tweeted on Wednesday, July 17, with a nod to the pair’s characters on The Handmaid’s Tale alongside a wedding picture. “The shark may have been jumped, but the couple is thrilled.”

“Of Bradley. #eloped,” the actress, 49, captioned the same photo on Instagram. The sweet snap showed the newlyweds posing in front of what appeared to be a courthouse, with Whitford holding the leash of their dog Otis, while Landecker held their Chihuahua, Izzy, in one hand and a bouquet of white roses in the other.

Whitford looked handsome in a navy blue blazer and matching slacks for the occasion, while Landecker stunned in a blue sundress with a pink floral pattern. Fans and celebrities took to the comments section of the Chicago native’s post to share their well-wishes.

“Congrats!!!” Mandy Moore gushed.

Added Kate Walsh: “Ahhhh! Congratulations.”

Their nuptials come more than one year after Whitford announced the couple’s engagement on the red carpet at the 2018 Oscars.

“I walked out of the room and I said to my fiancée, this is unlike any script I’ve ever read. This could be incredibly brilliant or it could really not work,” Whitford said during an interview with Ryan Seacrest, referring to the film Get Out.

Whitford and Landecker were first linked in 2015, the year after Transparent debuted in which they star alongside each other as Marcy and Sarah. The twosome went on to both have roles on Hulu’s Handmaid’s Tale.

Prior to their relationship, the West Wing alum was married to Malcolm in the Middle star Jane Kaczmarek for nearly 18 years before they split in 2010. Landecker, for her part, was married to journalist Jackson Lynch until 2011.

