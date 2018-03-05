Bradley Whitford Engaged to ‘Transparent’ Costar Amy Landecker

Pop the champagne! Transparent costars Bradley Whitford and Amy Landecker are engaged. The actor confirmed the news white attending the 2018 Oscars on Sunday, March 4.

“I walked out of the room and I said to my fiancée, this is unlike any script I’ve ever read. This could be incredibly brilliant or it could really not work,” Bradley, 58, told Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet ahead of the star-studded show, referring to Get Out.

Two days earlier, 48-year-old Landecker showed off her engagement ring as the couple posed together at the 11th Annual Celebration of the 2018 Female Oscar Nominees at Crustacean.

Whitford and Landecker play Marcy and Sarah on the Amazon series, which debuted in 2014. News that they were an item surfaced in 2015.

This will be the second marriage for both. The West Wing alum was married to Malcolm in the Middle star Jane Kaczmarek from 1992 to 2010. Landecker was previously married to journalist Jackson Lynch.

