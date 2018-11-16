No achy breaky hearts at the holidays, it seems! Thanksgiving and Christmas bring the whole Cyrus family together, Brandi Cyrus exclusively told Us Weekly.

“Thanksgiving and Christmas are the two times a year that usually my whole family gets together,” Brandi, 31, told Us at the launch of Bumble and Moxy Hotels’ BumbleSpot #attheMoxy event at the Moxy Hotel in Chicago on Thursday, November 15.

“You know, there’s so many of us, and we’re all working and all live different places, and it’s very hard [to get] all of us in the same room,” she said. “Christmas is usually the only time that it happens and we all get together.”

In fact, the atmosphere is so joyous, the fam can’t help busting some moves. “It’s not like a spoken tradition, but somehow we all end up doing, like, a choreographed dance every year,” Brandi told Us. “We’re all just so creative that when we get together we just end up doing silly stuff like that and it’s super fun.”

Explaining that mother Tish Cyrus was a dancer in her youth, Brandi joked that sometimes her Cyrus vs. Cyrus costar’s “cheer mom” side takes over.

“She’s like, ‘5-6-7-8,’ and we’re like, ‘Mom, we’re drunk! Stop!’” she quipped. “But it is so fun … We’re just relaxed, and it’s so special.”

The Nashville native also said her family’s holiday dinners are “old school,” sharing that her grandmother cooks with Tish assisting. “We have had the exact same meal for Thanksgiving and Christmas since I can ever remember, and it’s so simple,” she said. “It’s just turkey and mashed potatoes and green beans and stuffing. Just the basics, but it’s so good. It’s my favorite meal [of] the whole year, and it never changes. We never do anything different. We never venture out. It’s like that’s what we make and it’s simple and that’s it.”

There is, however, one break from traditional Thanksgiving fare, Brandi told Us: “Miley and Liam are both vegan, so they usually end up bringing some vegan dishes now to throw into the mix.”

With reporting by Jessica Vacco-Bolanos

