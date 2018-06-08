Playing around! Brandi Glanville is having a blast letting her hair down and casually dating.

The Celebrity Big Brother star, 45, spoke candidly about her dating life while speaking exclusively to Us Weekly at the Babes for Boobs Live Bachelor Auction Benefiting Susan G. Komen L.A. County on Thursday, June 7.

“I’m single, yeah. I mean, I’m dating, like, dumb boys,” the blonde beauty teased. “There are so many dumb boys and I’m using them.”

Glanville’s romantic pursuits have taken her all over Southern California. “There is one in Venice, there is one in Beverly Hills and there is one in Pasadena,” she noted. “All three, I’m using.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, who split from boyfriend Donald “DJ” Friese in October 2017 after one year together, also opened up about staying on good terms with ex-husband Eddie Cibrian and his wife, LeAnn Rimes. Us Weekly exclusively revealed in 2009 that Cibrian, 44, cheated on Glanville with Rimes, 35, who was married to dancer Dean Sheremet at the time. Cibrian and Rimes later wed in 2011.

“I prefer getting along than not getting along,” Glanville told Us. “Sometimes I have to bite my tongue a little, but other than that, it’s all good.”

But at the end of the day, the Bravo personality puts on a brave face for the sake of her and Cibrian’s children, Mason, 15, and Jake, 11.

“We just threw a party for Mason on Saturday, [June 2], in Malibu, the three of us plus other people. It’s great,” she raved, later adding: “I think the kids are getting older and they recognize if we’re not getting along. I think that’s the big difference.”

With reporting by Nicholas White

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!