Former WWE star Brian Christopher Lawler died Sunday, July 29, at age 46 after attempting suicide in jail. World Wrestling Entertainment confirmed his death.

“WWE is saddened to learn that Brian Christopher Lawler, who is best known in WWE As Too Cool’s Grandmaster Sexay, has passed away,” it said in a statement on its website. “Lawler, who is the son of WWE Hall of Famer Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler, competed during the height of the Attitude Era.”

Lawler was found hanging in his cell Saturday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations told the Associated Press. Officers performed CPR on the former wrestler, and he was taken to a Memphis hospital. Brian was placed on life support and died Sunday surrounded with his dad Jerry and brother Kevin, as well as other family members, his mother, Kay, told TMZ Sports.

According to the TBI, the 46-year-old was booked on charges of driving under the influence, driving on a revoked license and evading arrest. He was placed in jail on July 7. TMZ reported at the time of his arrest that police had found an open can of alcohol in his car, and bail had been set at $40,000.

Brian was partnered with Scott Ronald Garland (a.k.a. Scotty 2 Hotty) during his time with WWE, and the tag team duo were known as Too Cool.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!