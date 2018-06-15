Brie Larson is lucky in love! The 28-year-old Room actress gushed to Us Weekly about her long-time fiance Alex Greenwald, and revealed the simple way he supports her.

“He’s just a really good person,” the Oscar winner told Us on Wednesday, June 13, at the 2018 Women in Film Crystal + Lucy Awards, presented by Lancôme, when asked how he has her back.

The couple have been engaged since March 2016, when Greenwald popped the question to Larson during a trip to Tokyo. However, it wasn’t until two months later that news of their engagement surfaced. Us Weekly confirmed the happy news in May, just one week after the actress sported a gorgeous diamond ring while hosting Saturday Night Live.

Though Larson keeps her personal life fairly private, she’s mastered the award show PDA with her love. Following her 2016 Best Actress win at the Oscars, she and Greenwald couldn’t hide their affection. Award in hand, the two exchanged a sweet kiss and were all smiles.

The California-native even took the opportunity to give a shout out to Greenwald while accepting her award in front of Hollywood’s A-listers. After addressing Jacob Tremblay — who played her son in the award-winning drama film — during her speech, she took a moment to thank her “real partner, Alex Greenwald. I love you, the whole thing!” she added.

Greenwald also accompanied Larson to many other award shows that year, leading up to their engagement. The Kong: Skull Island star gave her first public nod to the record producer when accepting her award for Best Actress for Short Term 12 at the Gotham Independent Film Awards in 2013.

Reporting by Carly Sloane

