Britney Spears is showing her support for Janet Jackson.

“Thank you to this beautiful lady for keeping my dreams and heart alive,” Spears, 42, wrote via Instagram in a since-deleted post on Saturday, February 24. “She’s always been the deepest and brightest woman at the same time. She went through so much but I feel she is someone I will look up to for the rest of my life.”

The “Toxic” singer also shared a snap of Jackson’s 1993 Janet album cover, writing, “Thank you for your music and your divine way of untangling intelligence to a far more clear view than anyone could ever imagine.”

The post, which comes amid Spears’ reignited feud with Justin Timberlake, seemingly references the controversy surrounding Jackson and Timberlake’s Super Bowl XXXVIII Halftime Show.

During the 2004 performance, Timberlake, 43, grabbed Jackson’s leather top which led to her breast being revealed to viewers. (Timberlake later said in a statement that the “wardrobe malfunction” was “not intentional and is regrettable.”)

In 2021, Timberlake issued another apology directed towards both Jackson and Spears. He explained he “failed” both Spears, whom he dated from 1999 to 2002, and Jackson, who faced the majority of the backlash after the Super Bowl. (His comments came after his relationship with Spears resurfaced as part of the Framing Britney Spears documentary.)

Timberlake’s relationship with Spears has since made headlines again, following the release of her 2023 memoir The Woman in Me, where she claimed Timberlake cheated on her “a couple of times.” She also alleged that she had an abortion because he wasn’t ready to become a parent.

After the book’s release, a source exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2023 that Timberlake didn’t think Spears would “air out their very personal, dirty laundry,” but rather talk about their ups and downs in “more general terms.”

Spears appeared to issue an apology last month, writing via Instagram, “If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry.”

In response, Timberlake seemingly threw shade at his ex during a performance later that month in New York City, saying, “I’d like to take this opportunity to apologize to absolutely f–king nobody,” before singing his 2002 break up ballad, “Cry Me a River,” which is believed to be inspired by his split from Spears.

Spears quickly retracted her apology in a message via Instagram earlier this month, writing,

“Someone told me someone was talking s–t about me on the streets !!! Do you want to bring it to the court or will you go home crying to your mom like you did last time ??? I’m not sorry !!!”

Amid their ongoing feud, a source exclusively told Us that Spears was initially “trying to be the bigger person” by apologizing for her unflattering characterization of him in her memoir, but she was “pretty stung” by him seemingly mocking her olive branch.

“She feels embarrassed to have had her goodwill and kind words thrown back in her face,” the insider said earlier this month. “Justin’s run out of credit or sympathy with her.”