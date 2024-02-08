Inside Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake s Reignited Feud

It looks like exes Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake won’t be making peace anytime soon.

A source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly that Britney, 42, was initially “trying to be the bigger person” by apologizing to Timberlake, 43 for her unflattering characterization of him in her memoir, The Woman in Me.

In January, Spears took to Instagram to “apologize for some of the things [she] wrote about” in her memoir, writing, “If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry.”

But after Timberlake seemingly threw shade at the “Toxic” singer while performing on stage, the insider notes Spears found his actions “seriously disappointing,” adding, “Sure, he didn’t name her, but everybody knows who that was directed at.”

During a January performance in New York City, Timberlake seemingly mocked Spears’ initial apology in his message to the audience. “I’d like to take this opportunity to apologize to absolutely f–king nobody,” he said before singing his 2002 break up ballad, “Cry Me a River,” which is believed to be inspired by his split from Spears.

A second insider agrees that Timberlake was “100 percent” referring to Spears, adding that she was “pretty stung” by what he said.

“She feels embarrassed to have had her goodwill and kind words thrown back in her face,” the source says. “Justin’s run out of credit or sympathy with her.”

Seemingly after getting wind of Timberlake’s performance, Spears walked back her apology in a message via Instagram earlier this month, writing, “Someone told me someone was talking s–t about me on the streets !!! Do you want to bring it to the court or will you go home crying to your mom like you did last time ??? I’m not sorry !!!”

While Britney was “disgusted by his attitude,” the second source adds that Timberlake is done holding back.

“If Justin comes across as cocky, he couldn’t care less,” the source says. “His conscience is clear.”

While the exes have had their ups and downs through the years, their new feud dates back to September 2023. In Spears’ memoir, she claimed that Timberlake cheated on her “a couple of times” throughout their relationship and that she allegedly had an abortion because he wasn’t ready to become a parent. (Spears and Timberlake made their public debut as a couple in 1999 and split in 2002.)

Despite the renewed criticism of the “Can’t Stop the Feeling” singer, a separate source exclusively told Us that Timberlake isn’t letting the negativity get to him.

“Justin hasn’t been letting the Britney fans get him down,” the third insider said earlier this month. “He believes his music and performance will speak for itself and is looking forward to connecting with his fans from the stage again.”

