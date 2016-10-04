Decisions, decisions! Britney Spears played a game of Snog, Marry, Avoid during an appearance on the British talk show Loose Women Tuesday, October 4.

During a round of rapid-fire questions, the "Make Me …" singer, 34, was asked to choose from three celebrities she'd kiss, tie the knot with or completely avoid. Her choices? Justin Bieber, Madonna and Simon Cowell. Watch who she chose in the hilarious clip above!

After some careful consideration, Spears admitted that she would snog Bieber, 22. When asked who she'd marry, she simply replied, "None," while covering her mouth in embarrassment.

"So you'd avoid the rest?" cohost Coleen Nolan asked the pop superstar, who quipped, "Yes!"

As fans know, Spears is no stranger to Madonna, 58, and Cowell, 56. She famously kissed the "Material Girl" singer during a controversial performance at the 2003 MTV VMAs; a year later, the duo collaborated on "Me Against the Music" from Spears' fourth studio album, In the Zone. And in 2012, Spears worked with Cowell as a judge on season 2 of The X Factor.

Although the entertainer was shy with her Snog, Marry, Avoid answers, she did reveal that she's "happily single" at the moment — and she's into younger guys. (Bieber, give her a call!)

"This morning, for instance, this guy came and he was, like, my waiter, and I was like, 'Oh, my god! You're adorable!' He was so cute," she said, adding, "I like spur of the moment things. I don't like [dates] to be so planned. I just like things to happen."

Spears was previously married to childhood pal Jason Alexander (the quickie Las Vegas marriage was annulled after a mere 55 hours in 2004) and dancer Kevin Federline, with whom she shares sons Sean Preston, 11, and Jayden James, 10.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!