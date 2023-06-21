Britney Spears has reconnected with sister Jamie Lynn Spears shortly after her reunion with mom Lynne Spears.

The pop star took to Instagram on Tuesday, June 20, to share a video of herself dancing on a boat alongside a message about the Spears’ family updates.

“It was nice to visit my sister on set last week !!! I’ve missed you guys so much !!! Loyal girls stay home but it’s so nice to visit family 😌 !!!” Britney, 41, captioned the social media post, which featured her husband, Sam Asghari. “This is me and Hesam’s first vacation in a year. I’m so so blessed and l’m gonna play the queen of hearts now 😜 !!! Normally that’s Spanish right mamma 😏 !!! Should I do French from now on ??? Latin ??? Portuguese or German ??? Nahh I dunno 🤷🏼‍♀️ because I don’t speak English 😂😂😂 !!!”

Britney has had a complicated relationship with her loved ones after she was placed under a conservatorship in 2008. After the conservatorship — which lasted more than a decade — was terminated in November 2021, the singer used her online platform to put her sister, 32, mother, 68, and father Jamie Spears on blast for allegedly taking advantage of her and not listening to her concerns.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Late last month, however, Britney surprised her followers when she revealed that she crossed paths with Lynne.

“My sweet mama showed up at my door step yesterday after 3 years … it’s been such a long time … with family there’s always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds !!!” She wrote via Instagram in May. “After being able to communicate what I’ve held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT !!! I love 💕 you so much !!! Psss… I’m so blessed we can have coffee together after 14 years !!! Let’s go shopping afterwards !!!”

According to a source, Britney and Lynne’s reunion wasn’t planned by the duo. “Britney didn’t know her mother was coming into town. Britney’s team wanted it to be a surprise because they didn’t want Britney to say no,” the insider exclusively revealed in the new issue of Us Weekly. “They were able to talk things out. Britney felt understood for the first time in years.”

Britney’s decision to start fresh inspired the private attempts to mend issues with several family members.

“There have been some bumps in the road for Britney, but that’s to be expected. She’s feeling really positive about things, and she’s hopeful about the future,” the insider continued. “Britney’s proud of herself. She’s had a lot to adjust to, but she’s taking things one day at a time and trying not to sweat the small stuff — even when it’s a challenge.”