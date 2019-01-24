Brittany Murphy’s dad, Angelo Bertolotti, died on Tuesday, January 22, in Los Angeles, Radar Online reports. He was 92.

A source told the website that Bertolotti had been “unconscious” for “a couple of months” prior to his death. “There were complications,” the insider added.

The news comes nine years after Bertolotti’s daughter, who was known for her roles in films such as 8 Mile, Clueless and Uptown Girls, died suddenly at the age of 32. Murphy collapsed in the bathroom of her Los Angeles-area home on December 20, 2009, telling her mom, Sharon Murphy, that she was having trouble breathing. It was later ruled that she died from a combination of pneumonia, anemia and multiple drug intoxication.

Five months later, Murphy’s widower, Simon Monjack, died under similar circumstances, which prompted questions about their mysterious deaths. In November 2013, Bertolotti commissioned a lab to test samples of his daughter’s hair, which allegedly revealed the presence of heavy metals found in rat poison.

“I have a feeling that there was a definite murder situation here,” Bertolotti suggested to Good Morning America at the time. “Yeah, it’s poison. Yes, yes, I know that.”

In March 2016, over six years after the King of the Hill actress died, the L.A. County Assistant Chief Coroner Ed Winter told Us Weekly that the case could be reopened if new evidence was presented. He admitted, however, that there were “no plans” in the immediate future to reinvestigate Murphy’s cause of death.

Bertolotti was also vehemently against Lifetime’s biopic about his late daughter, The Brittany Murphy Story, which aired in September 2014. “UGH. Embarrassed just watching this. Cringing for #brittanymurphy,” he tweeted at the time. “@lifetimetv This is not what happened at all. Not even close.”

