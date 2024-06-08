Brooke Eden is looking back at her and wife Hilary Hoover‘s wedding – which country legends and husband-wife duo Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks were a part of.

“I mean, that was absolutely insane,” Eden, 35, exclusively told Us Weekly at CMA Fest on Friday, June 7. “Tricia and Garth have been such incredible supporters [of] both Hilary and I, our relationship, my career, her career and all the things.”

Eden went on to detail how Underwood, 59, became the couple’s wedding officiant, noting that after she and the country icon sang “She’s In Love With the Girl” at the Grand Ole Opry in 2021, Yearwood wanted to help out in any way possible.

“[Hilary and I] had just gotten engaged. So we got done with the Opry and we just had so many emotions going on, and Trisha was like, ‘Girl, what am I doing at this wedding? Am I a flower girl? Am I a bridesmaid? Do I officiate? Like what can I do? Do I make my amazing famous chicken?’ Because [she] can cook!”

She continued, “And somehow it turned into that she would officiate. We [asked] and she was like, ‘I would be so honored.’ So then we were at their house one day and we were just kind of talking about how we wanted the ceremony to go, and Garth walked in and we were like, ‘You wanna sing us down the aisle?’ And he was like, ‘I would be honored. What song?’ And we were like, ‘To Make You Feel My Love.’ And yeah, it was wild.”

Eden and Hoover, 34, who are currently expecting their first baby together, wed in two ceremonies in 2022. The first was an intimate gathering in Nashville attended by family and close friends, which Brooks, 62, and Yearwood, participated in.

The couple then had 140 friends and family members attend their second wedding in Paradisus Playa del Carmen resort in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, in October that year.

As for the next step in her and Hoover’s journey as a couple, Eden told Us that she’s looking forward to navigating parenthood with her wife.

“It’s bonded us even tighter,” Eden said of the pair both going through IVF and Hoover getting pregnant. “Now to just know that there’s a little baby growing in her belly and, and that we’re gonna get to raise this baby, it’s so incredibly amazing and scary. And, you know, already my mama bear instincts are just popping out. It’s a little scary.”

Reporting by Jeremy Parsons