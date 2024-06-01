Dustin Lynch’s fans are taking a page out of Travis Kelce’s playbook, coming armed to his concerts with flirty DIY friendship bracelets.

“It’s the whole Taylor [Swift]-Travis [effect]. I get, like, 3 or 4 numbers a night on bracelets now,” Lynch, 39, told CMT in a TikTok interview posted on Friday, May 31. “That’s kinda the average now. Keep firing, ladies, keep firing!”

Kelce, 34, infamously made a DIY friendship bracelet with his phone number spelled out in beads before he went to see Swift’s July 2023 concert in Kansas City. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end had wanted to give the bauble to a newly single Swift, 34, to no avail. (Swift’s fans have taken it upon themselves to trade friendship bracelets at her Eras Tour shows in honor of her “You’re on Your Own, Kid” lyrics.)

“Well, I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” Kelce said during an episode of his “New Heights” podcast weeks later. “So I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

He continued, “She doesn’t meet anybody — or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal. But it was an unbelievable show. Kansas City showed out. … Everybody was dressed in pink and purple, going crazy for her.”

While Swift did not meet Kelce backstage after the concert, she got in touch shortly after hearing his podcast story.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” Swift said in her 2023 TIME Person of the Year profile. “We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other.”

Swift and Kelce were an official “couple” by the time she attended her first Chiefs game in September 2023. The pop star has since gone to 12 more of Kelce’s NFL games, including February’s Super Bowl LVIII. Kelce reciprocated the favor, stepping out at several of her international Eras shows between his football commitments.

Lynch, meanwhile, has been single since 2021, and he is now “ready” to find a partner.

“I’ve learned about myself [that] I’m not a great multitasker, so I’ve been uber-focused on music and career and making sure I don’t screw that up and then been uber-focused on building my home life, personally,” the country singer said during a September 2023 episode of “The Viall Files” podcast. “I’ve neglected finding that person to do it with.”