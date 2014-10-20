



Bryan Cranston has broken his silence and responded to the Florida mom who started a petition against Toys “R” Us for selling Breaking Bad action figures. The actor, who portrayed meth manufacturer Walter White in the hit AMC series, took to Twitter on Monday, Oct. 20, and joked about the matter.

“‘Florida mom petitions against Toys ‘R Us over Breaking Bad action figures.’ I’m so mad, I’m burning my Florida Mom action figure in protest,” he humorously tweeted.

In the mom’s petition, which was launched earlier this month, she argues: “Toys ‘R’ Us is well known around the world for their vast selection of toys for children of all ages. However their decision to sell a Breaking Bad doll, complete with a detachable sack of cash and a bag of meth, alongside children’s toys is a dangerous deviation from their family friendly values.”

In an interview with CNN affiliate WFTX, the mom, who has been named as Susan Schrivjer, explained: “Kids mimic their action figures, if you will. Do you want your child in an orange jumpsuit?”

The fired-up mom, however, has admitted to being a fan of the show. “I thought the show was great,” she said. “It was riveting…just get those [dolls] off the shelf and put them in an appropriate store.”

In a statement to WFTX, Toys “R” Us said: “The products you reference are carried in very limited quantities and the product packaging clearly notes that the items are intended for ages 15 and up. Items from this TV series are located in the adult action figure area of our stores.”