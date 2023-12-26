Bryan Tanaka confirmed his split from Mariah Carey after “seven extraordinary years” together.

“Our decision to embark on different paths is mutual, and as we navigate these separate journeys, we do so with profound respect and an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the invaluable time we’ve shared,” Tanaka, 40, wrote in a statement shared via Instagram on Tuesday, December 26. “The memories we’ve created and the artistic collaborations are etched in my heart forever.”

There doesn’t seem to be any bad blood between the exes, as Tanaka expressed his “love and appreciation” for the “Always Be My Baby” singer, 54, and her “incredible” 12-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon. The dancer gushed about the “warmth and kindness” of Carey and said her family has “enriched” his life.

“Mariah’s dedication to her family and her commitment to her craft have inspired us during our shared journey,” Tanaka’s statement continued. “During this sensitive time, I kindly ask for your understanding, privacy and respect. The outpouring of love and support from fans has been a beacon of strength, and I am extremely grateful for the encouragement that continues to uplift me. I eagerly anticipate continuing my journey, knowing my passion for inspiration, dance and the creative arts will resonate in the unfolding chapters.”

Tanaka and Carey started dating in 2016 after her breakup from fiancé James Packer. The pair weathered many ups and downs during their relationship, including a brief split in 2017, but Tanaka continued to be by Carey’s side as a backup dancer and her creative director.

The “Fantasy” singer has kept her relationship with Tanaka quiet over the years, but he occasionally gave insight into their supportive romance over the years. He gushed over Carey in 2020 after the release of her memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey.

“The world gets to know you a lot more today. Witnessing you write, record, and create this masterpiece was magical,” Tanaka captioned a photo of himself reading the book via Instagram. “You inspire me all the time. I’m so happy for you. I’m so grateful to love and support you in all you do. Congratulations, babe! You did it!”