Burt Reynolds had not yet filmed his highly-anticipated scenes for the upcoming film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood before his death on Thursday, September 6.

Hours after the legendary actor died from cardiac arrest at the age of 82, it was revealed that Reynolds was expected to film his scenes for the Quentin Tarantino movie at the end of this month.

Production for the drama/thriller — which Reynolds was cast in alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Al Pacino and Margot Robbie — began earlier this summer.

The Smokey and the Bandit actor was set to play George Spahn in the motion picture, which will chronicle the infamous Charles Manson murders that took place in 1969 Los Angeles.

Reynolds’ niece, Nancy Lee Hess, issued a statement to Us following his death, noting that her “uncle was looking forward to working with Quentin Tarantino, and the amazing cast that was assembled.”

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed earlier on Thursday that the Gunsmoke alum had died at a hospital in Florida after going into cardiac arrest, despite being given CPR. His family as well as a caregiver were at Reynolds’ side at the time of his death.

Reynolds is survived by his 30-year-old son, Quinton, whom he shared with ex wife Loni Anderson. The former pair was married from 1988–1994. The Michigan native was also famously linked to Sally Field, who spoke out to Us Weekly following his death.

“There are times in your life that are so indelible, they never fade away. They stay alive, even 40 years later,” she told Us on Thursday. “My years with Burt never leave my mind. He will be in my history and my heart, for as long as I live. Rest, Buddy.”

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is set to be released on Friday, July 26, 2019, according to Variety.

